Türkiye’s ambassador to Moscow and Russia’s special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa discussed the latest developments in Syria, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The sources said that the meeting between Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç and Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also Russia’s deputy foreign minister, focused on current developments in the Middle East, particularly the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the situation in Syria.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Syrian issue was a key topic of discussion between Bogdanov and Bilgiç.

Russia is maintaining a dialogue with Türkiye to discuss Syria’s future after the collapse of Bashar Assad’s regime, the country's consul general in Istanbul said last week. Türkiye vowed to help new rulers revive Syria after decades of autocratic rule and a brutal civil war.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.