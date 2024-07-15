Türkiye’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh on Sunday discussed cooperation programs between their two countries' general staffs and the issue of joint military exercises.

During his visit to Libya, Gürak conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's message to Prime Minister Dbeibeh emphasizing the historical relations between the two countries, according to a statement from the Libyan government.

Cooperation and training programs between the Defense Ministries and general staffs of the two countries as well as the issue of joint military exercises were discussed during the meeting.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Libya Güven Begeç, Libyan Chief of General Staff Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad and Libya's Deputy Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Salah Al-Namroush also attended the meeting.

As part of his contacts in Libya, Gürak earlier met with the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi, and Libyan Chief of General Staff Al-Haddad and had visited the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli.

Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.

Türkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Türkiye’s aid to help the internationally recognized Libyan government push back Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Türkiye supported the U.N.-recognized legitimate government in Tripoli against the eastern-based illegitimate forces led by Haftar, who was backed by Egypt, France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia.

Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital Tripoli and led to a period of stability resulting in the formation of the unity government.