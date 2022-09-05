The Turkish and Azerbaijani air forces launched the TurAz Qartalı 2022 (TurAz Eagle 2022) joint flight-tactical exercises in Azerbaijan, according to a statement released Monday by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An opening ceremony was held with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen, the ministry said in a statement.

"Tasks on the planning of joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, the study of interaction and combat interoperability, as well as the carrying out of search-and-rescue measures will be fulfilled during the exercises," it added.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the exercises will last until Sept. 16.

Both countries enjoy strong bilateral relations.

Türkiye was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war between Baku and Yerevan, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10. During the faceoff that started in September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

After the conflict ended, Azerbaijan launched a massive reconstruction initiative in the liberated Karabakh region.

Turkish officials repeatedly said the country is "ready for whatever needs to be done" in Karabakh after its liberation from Armenia's nearly 30-year illegal occupation.