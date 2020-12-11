Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens will be able to travel to both countries by presenting solely their ID cards with the latest protocol signed between Ankara and Baku on Dec. 10, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"This new regulation, which will enhance contact between our peoples, is at the same time highly meaningful in displaying the level our relations with dear Azerbaijan has reached," the ministry said in a written statement.

After Azerbaijan lifted the visa requirement for Turkish citizens, both countries' residence period without a visa was increased to 90 days from 30 on Feb. 25.

The most recent protocol was signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's two-day visit to Baku upon President Ilham Aliyev's invitation.