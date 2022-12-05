Türkiye and Azerbaijan have kicked off a joint military exercise in Azerbaijan, the latter’s Defense Ministry announced Monday.

As per a military cooperation agreement between the two countries, Turkish and Azerbaijan troops gathered for drills in Baku, Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli, the ministry said.

Land and air forces, special units, intelligence units, and missile and artillery units taking part in the exercise are conducting various missions, according to the ministry.

The drill is being executed using modern warfare methods and includes missions like the coordinated organization of various units, the installment of pontoon bridges to cross rivers and deploying troops in figurative enemy zones.

The drill is designed to ensure the coordination of units during battle, improving their administration, sharing experience and enhancing professionalism.

The recent exercise follows the flight-tactical training the countries conducted earlier this year in Azerbaijan.

Ankara and Baku enjoy strong bilateral relations.

Türkiye was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Karabakh war between Baku and Yerevan, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10. During the faceoff that started in September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

After the conflict ended, Azerbaijan launched a massive reconstruction initiative in the liberated Karabakh region.

Turkish officials repeatedly said the country is "ready for whatever needs to be done" in Karabakh after its liberation from Armenia's nearly 30-year illegal occupation.