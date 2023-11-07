Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Belarussian counterpart Sergei Aleinik on Tuesday met in Ankara, Fidan’s office said.

Official details on the meeting were not immediately available, but according to Turkish diplomatic sources, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel has continued attacks for a month, was among the main topics of discussion.

Fidan stressed that the international community should not remain silent in the face of the oppression and brutality, adding that Türkiye is making intensive efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid in the besieged enclave, and taking steps toward a lasting peace.

He emphasized that Israel cannot establish security through violence.

On the Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye desires it to come to a peaceful end based on international law, adding that the prolonged war has negative effects both regionally and globally.

The Turkish foreign minister also expressed Türkiye’s commitment to continue doing its best to establish peace and that it is ready to host negotiations if there is a willingness from both sides.

Ankara and Minsk enjoy favorable ties characterized by constructive dialogue between the two sides. Türkiye was the first nation to recognize the independence of Belarus, and diplomatic relations were established in 1992.