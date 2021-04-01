The protocol enabling Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens to travel between the two countries using just their identity cards has entered into force, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced Thursday.

Releasing a message on his Twitter account, the Turkish top diplomat said: "As of today, travels with dear Azerbaijan are possible with only an identity card. All obstacles are removed, our brotherhood is getting stronger."

“Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan traveling directly between the two countries will be able to travel without needing their passports and only by presenting their new generation identity cards,” Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a written statement earlier this week.

“The new practice starting as of April 1, 2021, will strengthen our already existing strong ties with Azerbaijan as expressed in the motto 'one nation, two states,'" he added.

After Azerbaijan lifted the visa requirement for Turkish citizens, both countries' residence periods without a visa were increased to 90 days from 30 days on Feb. 25.

The protocol was signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's two-day visit to Baku upon President Ilham Aliyev's invitation on Dec. 10 last year.