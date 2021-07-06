Mehmet Ferhan Yorulmaz, Turkey’s consul general in St. Petersburg, Russia, has passed away, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced Monday.

"Unfortunately, we lost our dear colleague Mehmet Ferhan Yorulmaz, consul general of St. Petersburg, today. I wish Allah's mercy on our late consul general, my condolences and patience to his family and (the foreign affairs) community," Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

Born in 1964, Yorulmaz graduated with a degree in public administration from Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in the Turkish capital Ankara, according to the Foreign Ministry.

After joining the ministry in 1993, Yorulmaz served in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), overseas promotion, diplomatic archives and information processing, as well as at Turkey’s representations in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Athens, Ashgabat (Turkmenistan), Sydney, Podgorica (Montenegro) and Mashhad (Iran).