Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu on Tuesday rejected the unrealistic proposals regarding the future of the island, reaffirming that Türkiye's effective and active guarantorship remains indispensable for the Turkish Cypriot people.

In a written statement addressing recent discussions over possible settlement models and renewed negotiations on the divided island, Ertuğruloğlu accused the Greek Cypriot side of promoting what he called "unrealistic scenarios" aimed at shaping public perception.

He argued that claims of a new formula for resolving the Cyprus issue reflected the failure of alternative approaches and warned against expectations built around proposals that, in his view, lack a realistic political foundation.

Ertuğruloğlu also criticized suggestions that territorial concessions by the Turkish Cypriot side could lead to partial international recognition, saying such proposals would undermine the constitutional and territorial integrity of the TRNC.

Addressing security arrangements, the foreign minister strongly rejected reports suggesting that Türkiye's guarantor role could be replaced by a NATO-backed security mechanism.

"Türkiye's guarantorship is indispensable for the Turkish Cypriot people and remains a red line," Ertuğruloğlu said, adding that alternative guarantees would not provide the same level of security or legitimacy.

The minister questioned why new negotiation scenarios were being discussed despite the conclusion of recent informal meetings on Cyprus. He noted that meetings held in the 5+1 format in 2021 and 2025 produced a shared assessment that there was currently no common ground for launching formal negotiations.

Ertuğruloğlu further argued that key issues remain unresolved, including the Turkish Cypriots' political and economic isolation, the status of sovereign equality between the two sides, and the Greek Cypriot administration's claim to represent the entire island internationally.

Reiterating the Turkish Cypriot leadership's long-standing position, Ertuğruloğlu stressed that the future of Cyprus should be based on cooperation between two sovereign and equal states rather than the creation of a new partnership structure.

"The only realistic solution to the Cyprus issue is a relationship built on sovereign equality and good-neighborly relations between two states," he said.