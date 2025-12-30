Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday received Syrian Chief of General Staff Nureddin Ali Nasan in Ankara, the ministry announced.

Na’san was in the Turkish capital at the invitation of Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, who also attended the meeting. The talks were held as part of ongoing military-level contacts between Türkiye and Syria, though no further details were disclosed.

The meeting comprehensively focused on the Türkiye-Syria relations over the past year across political, economic and security dimensions, following the first anniversary of the overthrow of the Bashar Assad regime.

Turkish and Syrian officials also discussed the progress of the implementation of the March 10 agreement, which is closely linked to Türkiye’s national security priorities. Turkish media outlets have reported earlier that Damascus gave a deadline by the end of this year to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, to honor the deal. The agreement involves the integration of the group into the new Syrian army.

The interim Syrian government has sent a proposal to the YPG, the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot that controls ‍the country's northeast, according to five of the sources.