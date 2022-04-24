The Turkish diplomats killed in attacks by Armenian terrorists during the 1970s and 1980s were commemorated in Austria's capital Vienna.

The Martyred Diplomats Exhibition, devoted to the memory of the Turkish diplomats, is organized in Vienna by Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

A terror campaign against Turkish diplomats is the continuation of the massacres initiated by the Armenian Dashnak gangs against the Ottoman Empire's Muslim population in the early 20th century, Turkey's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said in a video message.

Turkey has adopted a holistic approach to the 1915 events, instead of relying on assumptions and distorting the facts, he added.

Altun stressed that the country is keen to build a common future with its Armenian citizens despite certain circles' efforts to undermine it.

"We will continue to see the history as a source of richness in order to establish common relations, and to resist forces that would exploit and use it as a tool for hate speech," he added.

Armenian wave of terror against Turkish diplomats

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA), a total of 77 people – 58 of them Turkish citizens, including 31 diplomats and members of their families – were killed in attacks from 1973 to 1986 carried out by ASALA and ARA terrorist groups.

The deadly campaign began in 1973 with the assassination of Turkey's Consul General in Los Angeles Mehmet Baydar and diplomat Bahadir Demir by a terrorist named Gourgen Yanikian.

ASALA was the first Armenian terrorist group to wage war against Turkey. It not only targeted Turkey, but also other countries, and it became notorious for a 1975 bomb attack on the World Council of Churches' Beirut office.

The JCAG initially gained notoriety after claiming responsibility, with ASALA, for the Oct. 22, 1975 assassination of Danis Tunaligil, Turkey's ambassador in Vienna.

The ARA is believed to be a continuation of the JCAG under a different name.

1915 events

The exhibition also focuses on Turkey's efforts to reveal the truth and facts about the 1915 events.

Turkey's position on the 1915 events remains that the death of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces.

Turkey objects to presenting the 1915 events as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia under the supervision of international experts to examine the issue.