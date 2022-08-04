Turkish ambassadors serving both at home and abroad will meet in the capital Ankara for the 13th Ambassadors Conference scheduled for Aug. 6-12.

As part of the conference, themed "Wise and Compassionate Turkish Diplomacy in 2023 and Beyond," evaluation sessions will be held in which ambassadors will exchange views on regional and global issues closely related to Turkish foreign policy.

The conference has been organized annually by the country's Foreign Ministry since 2008 to allow ambassadors to discuss regional and global developments with the participation of senior officials.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Turkish ambassadors will visit the central Anatolian provinces of Kayseri and Nevşehir on Aug. 12.

This year's theme was chosen with reference to 2023 – the centennial of the Republic of Turkey and the 500th anniversary of the establishment of foreign affairs. With 2023 nearing, the theme aims to highlight the entrepreneurial and humanitarian foreign policy that strengthens Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu will address the ambassadors as well as foreign guests at the conference during the official opening on Aug. 8.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will also meet the ambassadors and share foreign policy evaluations and guidelines with them.

In addition to Erdoğan, the ambassadors will be received by Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop. The Turkish ministers of justice, treasury and finance, interior, culture and tourism, national defense, and industry and technology are also expected to take part in the conference.

Separately, foreign guests are also invited as speakers at the conference.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor is expected to attend this year's conference and address the ambassadors.

The foreign guests include Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Schmid, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores.