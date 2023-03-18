Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Saturday for talks in Cairo on a one-day official visit to Egypt upon Shoukry's invitation, in a first between the countries in 11 years.

The ministers held a news conference after the meeting.

Türkiye will never forget support given by Egypt in difficult time of Feb. 6 earthquakes, Çavuşoğlu said in Cairo.

Çavuşoğlu added that Ankara and Cairo were to raise diplomatic relations to highest level "as soon as possible," as he stressed that mechanisms between countries will be revived.

He stated that Ankara, Cairo needed to work "more closely" for region, adding: "We will develop our cooperation on regional issues as well."

Shoukry said that the development of Türkiye-Egypt ties was in interests of both nations.

Çavuşoğlu also noted that the foreign ministers were preparing for a meeting between the presidents of the countries, as he added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi might meet after Türkiye's upcoming elections.

After the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, Shoukry visited the quake-hit Adana and Mersin provinces. His visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.