The Turkish Embassy in South Sudan distributed nearly 400 Ramadan food packages to underprivileged people in South Sudan with support from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Friday, April 14.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization coordinated the distribution of the food packages, which included cooking oil, beans, rice, sugar and maize flour, to Muslims in South Sudan.

Underlying the recent catastrophic earthquake which resulted in the loss of over 50,000 lives, Erdem Mutaf, the Turkish ambassador to South Sudan said, "Türkiye will continue to provide assistance and support to its South Sudanese brethren."

The Turkish Embassy, along with the country's developmental and aid agencies, is also working closely with women's organizations in South Sudan, to implement projects of female empowerment, vocational training child care, helping the elderly and disabled people, according to the ambassador.

Mutaf added, "Supporting women means supporting societies," while the executive director of Tawasul Humanitarian Islamic Organization, Medina Mohamed, thanked the Turkish Embassy for their support and sincere efforts to assist during the month of Ramadan.