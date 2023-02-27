The Turkish Embassy in Peru collected and sent aid for the earthquake survivors affected by the recent disaster in southeast Türkiye, the embassy said in a statement late Sunday.

Despite the great geographical distance between Türkiye and Peru, the friends of Türkiye in Peru, who deeply share the pain of the Turkish nation in the wake of the devastating Feb. 6 quakes, showed great interest in the aid drive, the embassy said.

"We sincerely thank our esteemed citizens, our dear Peruvian friends, and friends of Türkiye in Peru for their valuable contributions to our donation drive,” it added.

According to diplomatic sources, with the help of the contributions of Turkish citizens living in the country and the Peruvian people, 9.5 tons of aid was collected, including heaters, sleeping bags, winter clothes, and nearly 4,000 blankets.

Due to the lack of direct flights between Peru and Türkiye, a cargo plane of the LAS company will transport materials from Peru to Türkiye via Bogota, Colombia’s capital, on a scheduled flight of Turkish Airlines.

The embassy thanked Peruvian authorities and Turkish citizens working at Lima Airport Partners, which operates the Jorge Chavez International Airport, for facilitating the aid delivery.

Over 44,300 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, affected over 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Şanlıurfa.