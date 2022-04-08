The Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv on Friday condemned the deadly attack in the Israeli capital that left two people dead and nine others injured.

"We condemn the terrorist attack that took place on the night of April 7 in Tel Aviv. We are concerned about the recent increase in such attacks," the embassy tweeted.

Turkey extended its condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, as well as to the government and people of Israel, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured, the embassy added.

Two people were killed in a shooting on Tel Aviv's central Dizengoff Street on Thursday evening.

A Palestinian youth who purportedly carried out the shooting was killed by Israeli forces, Israeli media said, citing the General Security Service (Shin Bet).

Eleven Israelis, including three police officers, were killed in three different attacks between March 22 and 29, two of which were linked to the Daesh terrorist group.