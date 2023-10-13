Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday amid intense diplomatic efforts regarding the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict. The two diplomats discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The source provided no further details. Türkiye has offered to mediate the conflict and wants to send humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the fighting.

Fidan is at the forefront of Türkiye's efforts to find a solution to the conflict. He was engaged in talks with his counterparts from all around the world on the issue, from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

In an article he penned for the Insight Turkey publication earlier this month, Fidan stated that a lasting peace in the Middle East could only be possible with a fair solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, "one of the biggest global injustices of our time." Fidan has expressed Türkiye's support for the Palestinian people in their struggle "for their legitimate rights on the basis of international law." A two-state solution with an independent and contiguous Palestinian State, based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital, will also provide for Israel to find the peace and security it seeks," Fidan said in the article.