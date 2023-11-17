There is an imperative and immediate need for a United Nations Security Council reform as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, according to Türkiye’s permanent representative to the world body.

The need for this reform, which must address the current shortcomings of the Council, is undeniable and undeferrable," Sedat Önal said at a U.N. General Assembly debate on Security Council reform on Thursday.

"What has recently transpired in the Security Council attests to this fact," he said, citing the Council's failure to establish a cease-fire and halt human suffering in Palestine "due to its inherent paralysis."

Stressing that the reform process needs to address and eliminate the current shortcomings of the Council, the envoy said: "It must reconcile the objectives of equitable and democratic representation with those of effectiveness and efficiency without sacrificing one objective for the sake of the other."

"This entails a comprehensive and inclusive approach that would benefit and gain the support of all member states. One that will emphasize and prioritize common good over individual national interests," he added.

Also speaking at the annual debate, General Assembly President Dennis Francis said that without structural reform, the Council's performance and legitimacy will continue to suffer.

"Violence and wars continue to spread in regions across the world, while the United Nations seems paralyzed due largely to the divisions in the Security Council," he added.

The Security Council passed a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict Wednesday following four unsuccessful attempts since it erupted in early October.

Many have blamed the world body for enabling Israel’s continued attacks on the besieged enclave for waiting too long to call for a cease-fire.

Many U.N. member states, including Türkiye, believe that reform at the Security Council is more urgent than ever. In that sense, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly called for such reform.

Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, accompanied by a ground operation, has killed over 11,000 Palestinians, more than half of them being women and children.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also either been damaged or fully destroyed.

The official Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200.

The enclave is again under a communications blackout because of a lack of fuel for generators, according to Paltel, the company that provides telecommunications services in the Gaza Strip.