Türkiye and Nigeria share a common vision on counterterrorism and other key issues across Africa, Turkish Ambassador to Abuja Mehmet Poroy said during an interview on Thursday.

"Nigeria is critically important to any country pursuing an Africa-focused policy,” Poroy said while speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), citing its role as West Africa’s "leading” country, the largest economy in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the fourth-largest on the continent, with a population surpassing 230 million.

According to Poroy, Abuja holds particular importance for Ankara as both nations confront similar security threats. Nigeria continues to battle terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, mirroring Türkiye’s long-standing fight against various terrorist organizations.

Ankara remains committed to supporting Nigeria by sharing expertise, resources and capabilities, the ambassador said, highlighting ongoing cooperation against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as a key pillar of the partnership.

"Nigeria’s stability is vital not only to West Africa but to the entire continent,” he stressed.

Describing the relationship in strategic terms, Poroy said Türkiye and Nigeria are "two countries that play strong, game-changing roles in their respective regions.”

Talks during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first-ever visit to Türkiye focused on enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, particularly security and counterterrorism, "areas where Nigeria is most in need of cooperation at the moment,” he said.

Tinubu’s Jan. 27 visit, which followed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s trip to Nigeria in October 2021, underscored both governments’ "strong will” to advance ties. Nine agreements were signed, spanning security, education, and trade, with an emphasis on swift implementation for mutual benefit.

"We can say that we have entered a new phase in military cooperation, with closer coordination expected,” Poroy said, noting Ankara’s readiness to bolster Nigeria’s counterterrorism capacity.

Emphasizing Ankara’s "win-win” approach in Africa, he said it prioritizes respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty while opposing external interventions, a stance closely aligned with Nigeria’s commitment to "African solutions to African problems.”

Both governments recently took a joint position against Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland, issuing statements in support of Mogadishu, including within the framework of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he added.

"Türkiye’s stabilization efforts in Somalia are also highly valued by Nigeria, and that support carries particular weight given Nigeria’s standing as one of the continent’s leading nations,” Poroy said.

Support for Abuja’s leadership within ECOWAS, particularly in promoting democracy and regional peace, remains firm, he added, voicing backing for intensified dialogue and cooperation across West Africa.

During Erdoğan’s 2021 visit to Nigeria, three memorandums of understanding were signed in energy, mining and hydrocarbons, establishing a legal framework for cooperation. Working groups have since convened to develop models expected to translate into concrete projects.

Rich in solid minerals, Nigeria aims not only to extract resources but also to process them domestically, the ambassador said.

"Türkiye can share its capabilities in this area with Nigeria, and we expect concrete steps to be taken soon,” he added.

Significant potential also exists in electricity production and distribution. Turkish companies already operating in Nigeria are expanding their footprint, while interest in the country’s oil and natural gas sectors continues to grow amid efforts to deepen engagement.

A key outcome of Tinubu’s visit was the signing of a joint statement establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee (JETCO), designed to remove trade and investment barriers, Poroy said.

Growing Turkish investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector is expected to accelerate through larger-scale projects, supported by agreements to prevent double taxation and promote and protect investments.

The $5 billion bilateral trade target remains central to the economic agenda.

"With JETCO becoming operational, we expect our bilateral trade, which is currently around $1 billion, to increase toward the $5 billion target,” Poroy said.

"We are eager to deepen our political ties and sustain comprehensive consultations on bilateral and regional issues.”