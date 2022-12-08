Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met with his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen in the capital Ankara on Thursday to discuss the trilateral memorandum and security issues.

Following a welcoming military ceremony, Akar and Kaikkonen held one-on-one talks as well as a meeting between the two countries' delegations.

Ahead of the visit Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Finland must publicly declare that it's lifting an arms embargo on Türkiye to win Ankara’s approval for its membership to NATO.

Sweden had announced in September that it was removing an arms embargo it had imposed on Ankara in 2019 following Ankar’s counterterrorism operation in Syria.

For Sweden and Finland to become NATO members, their applications must be ratified by all 30 NATO members. So far, 28 have already done so – only Türkiye and Hungary have votes still pending.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Ahead of a historic NATO summit, the three countries signed a trilateral deal in June that prevented a Turkish veto. In the memorandum, the Nordic countries said they’d address Türkiye’s extradition requests for terrorists. Sweden and Finland said they “confirm” the PKK is a terrorist organization and promised “to not provide support” to the terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG.

Sweden and Finland agreed earlier this summer to assure Türkiye of their support against security risks. Türkiye is awaiting the extradition of dozens of terrorist suspects from the two Nordic countries.