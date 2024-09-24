First lady Emine Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed global waste management and sustainable development as they met at the global body's headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Erdoğan, the chairwoman of the U.N. Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, who is accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to New York for the 79th U.N. General Assembly session, expressed her satisfaction in reconnecting with Guterres.

Erdoğan outlined the work being done by the U.N. advisory board in line with global waste management and the Sustainable Development Goals, noting the importance of the U.N.’s strong support for these efforts.

She informed Guterres of Türkiye's close cooperation with Azerbaijan in preparation for the 29th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku in November.

Erdoğan said one of the thematic days at COP29 is expected to focus on "Zero Waste," with several events planned around the initiative.

The third in-person meeting of the U.N. advisory board is anticipated to take place during the COP29, Erdoğan said, inviting Guterres to attend.

Addressing the impact of recent conflicts, Erdoğan expressed her sorrow over the destruction caused by wars, noting that nature often becomes a silent victim and highlighting how wars devastate ecosystems, pollute natural resources, and exacerbate the climate crisis.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan posted on X, saying: "We had a productive meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres at the U.N. headquarters.”

"We discussed our global efforts on waste management and the Sustainable Development Goals within the framework of the U.N. Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste. I invited Mr. Guterres to the board's third official meeting, planned to take place on the margins of COP29 in Azerbaijan."