Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that European Union (EU) need brave steps and a will for progress in relations. Speaking at a joint news conference with European Union's Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, Fidan said the relations should not be "held hostage to interests of some countries."

Fidan also touched upon the issue of recent clashes between Arab tribes in northern Syria and US-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG. He stated that the US should end policy of pressure on Arabs in Syria through terrorist group YPG.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...