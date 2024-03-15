As he accompanied his Georgian and Azerbaijani counterparts to a trilateral meeting in Baku on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan lauded the possibility of improving the region. He also invited "regional countries" to join them.

Fidan said that the South Caucasus has the potential to become a region of peace, stability and prosperity at the joint news conference of the ninth edition of trilateral talks. Fidan and his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili attended the meeting hosted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The trilateral meeting mechanism aimed to promote regional stability, peace and prosperity.

Fidan highlighted the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which have a negative impact on transportation and supply chains, as well as the humanitarian and economic costs of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Concerning Israel's intensified attacks on Palestinians, the Turkish foreign minister said, "The ongoing massacre in Gaza continues to expose the weaknesses of the international system." The minister also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire to allow humanitarian aid in. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to enhanced cooperation through trilateral and bilateral relations.

He mentioned regional developments, such as Azerbaijan regaining territorial integrity after 30 years of occupation and Georgia becoming an EU candidate.

During the meeting, he emphasized the need to improve cooperation and understand the new situation in the region, saying, "There is a real opportunity ahead to transform the South Caucasus into an area of peace, stability and shared prosperity."

The minister also discussed a three-country agreement to strengthen Türkiye's successful cooperation in energy and connectivity with Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as measures to advance these efforts. He emphasized the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line's full operational capacity, as well as the Black Sea's strategic importance in regional security, economy, energy and transportation. The minister underlined the spirit of cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia in multilateral economic platforms. Fidan commended Türkiye's significant support to Azerbaijan and Georgia during its Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) presidency and reaffirmed Ankara's readiness to assist in various areas. He congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, stressing the importance of ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus for global security and connectivity.

Fidan stated that he discussed with his counterparts the ongoing peace and normalization processes in the region, including negotiations on a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We believe a historic opportunity emerged in November 2020, after the end of the Second Karabakh War in November 2020. We expect other regional countries to adopt a "win-win" approach, act constructively and endorse regional and global connectivity projects like the Zangezur corridor," he said. Zangezur Corridor is a transportation concept that is being gradually implemented to secure Azerbaijan's access to the Nakhchivan exclave by skipping Armenia. It will also facilitate Türkiye's access to the broader Turkic world. Armenia has initially opposed the concept. Following the war in 2020, Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement to accept the construction of new transport communications linking Nakhchivan with the western regions of Azerbaijan.

Later, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on X that the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia "have signed the Baku Declaration on the outcomes of the 9th Trilateral Meeting." Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov remarked that by ending the occupation of Karabakh, the country laid the groundwork for regional peace and stability. "Azerbaijan consistently demonstrates political will and supports intensive direct negotiations and expects to sign a peace treaty with Armenia as soon as possible," Bayramov said. He underscored that the three countries are engaged in fruitful "regional economic collaboration, with significant regional and global economic projects." Bayramov also highlighted that these projects are crucial for "fostering trade connections between the East and the West." "President Ilham Aliyev attaches special importance to Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye regional cooperation," he said.

Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, for his part, said he shared details about "Georgia's EU membership with both nations" during the meeting. He emphasized that the collaborative projects between the three countries would strengthen their relationship. During the trilateral meeting, they reiterated the "significance and durability" of their partnership, he said, adding, "I would like to emphasize that this format is one of the most effective and successful mechanisms of regional cooperation. This platform, particularly in light of current global and regional challenges, allows us to stay informed about the needs of the region."