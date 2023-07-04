Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday condemned the Israeli incursion into Palestinian territories, calling on Tel Aviv to act “prudently.”

“The settlers’ raids and attacks on our innocent Palestinian brothers must stop as soon as possible,” he stressed during a joint news conference with his Jordanian counterpart in Ankara.

“We convey our views on the good of the whole region to the Israeli authorities in an open and transparent manner.”

Israel initiated one of the largest military operations in the West Bank in decades on Monday.

Overnight from Sunday to Monday, 1,000 Israeli soldiers entered the northern Palestinian city of Jenin following multiple airstrikes and fought for several hours with armed Palestinian residents.