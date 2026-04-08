Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan resumed his phone diplomacy for ending the U.S.-Israel-Iran war on Wednesday, hours after the United States refrained from a hinted all-out offensive, and the sides appear to accept a cease-fire.

Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and expressed Türkiye’s satisfaction with the temporary cease-fire, Foreign Ministry sources said. He said Ankara would continue its efforts to establish a permanent peace.

Türkiye recently joined Pakistan and Egypt in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

After Araghchi, Fidan held a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Sources said the two top diplomats discussed steps for elevating the temporary cease-fire to a permanent, regional truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week cease-fire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the U.S. through Pakistani mediation includes a key U.S. commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region and ending the war on all fronts, including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.