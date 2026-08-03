Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had his first call with newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Monday, and they discussed developments in Gaza, the wider Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war, sources said.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan congratulated Miliband on his appointment as Britain's foreign secretary.

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza and the broader Middle East, as well as developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the sources said.

They exchanged views on ongoing efforts to end conflicts in the region, according to the sources.