Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls Tuesday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and his Qatari counterpart discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the sources.

In a separate call with al-Shaibani, Fidan discussed the latest developments in the region.

The calls came amid heightened attention on regional developments and the situation surrounding the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Fidan met with his Qatari counterpart, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on July 19, a few days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the country to extend condolences for the late emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Türkiye and Qatar have steadily deepened their strategic partnership since establishing it in 2014 through high-level exchanges and bilateral agreements spanning a wide range of fields.

On the other hand, Fidan hosted his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, in Ankara on July 6 as the two neighboring countries continue to deepen relations following the collapse of the Baathist regime in 2024.

Regarding the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, Syria's top diplomat stressed that the fighting in the region should come to an end as soon as possible. He noted that the regional tensions were also affecting Syria and said Damascus condemned Iran's attacks against the Gulf countries.