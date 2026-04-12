Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the Iran cease-fire negotiations in calls with U.S. and Pakistani officials who participated in the weekend talks in Islamabad, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said Sunday.

Fidan and the U.S. and Pakistani officials, including his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, discussed the approaches presented by both sides during the negotiations and addressed future course of action.

Iranian and U.S. delegations concluded face-to-face talks in the Pakistani capital early Sunday, without reaching an agreement.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, sparking retaliation from Tehran that has plunged the Middle East into conflict and shaken the global economy.

Iran and the U.S. had entered the talks mediated by Pakistan with maximalist positions, with Washington piling pressure by saying it had sent minesweeping ships through the vital Strait of Hormuz maritime route.

Signs of strain in the negotiations appeared when Iranian media accused the United States of making "excessive demands" over the strait, through which one-fifth of the world's oil transited before its effective closure by Iran during the war.

Following more than 20 hours of talks in Islamabad, U.S. Vice President JD Vance admitted the yawning differences between the U.S. and Iran proved to be insurmountable for the moment.