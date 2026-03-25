Foreign Ministry sources said on Wednesday that Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. The calls focused on the latest situation regarding “war in the region,” sources said, referring to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, adding that ministers discussed efforts to stop the attacks.

Fidan spearheads Türkiye’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region as Ankara reportedly pursues the role of the mediator in the conflict. Türkiye maintains close ties both with both Iran and the United States and has also stepped up cooperation with the Gulf countries in recent years. The country criticized attacks by both the U.S. and Israel and Iran’s strikes in the Gulf countries. However, it did not openly take sides.

“We see the confidence in Türkiye is rising (after the war began). We never adopted an ambivalent stance on the matter. Everyone is aware that we told each side what mistakes they made. We strongly and clearly voice our opinion about how it was wrong what was done to Iran and as well as to the Gulf countries,” he told journalists on Saturday.