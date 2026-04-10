Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a phone call to review the latest developments surrounding the ongoing two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, diplomatic sources said Friday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and Kallas spoke on the latest situation under the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The two officials also exchanged views on the broader global implications of the temporary truce, the sources said.

The U.S. and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt the conflict on Iran the U.S. and Israel launched on Feb. 28 that has left thousands dead and wounded.