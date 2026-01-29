Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday received U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, who is also the special envoy for Syria.

The meeting took place in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

The meeting addressed Iran, the efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, and the recent developments in Syria, the sources added.

Diplomatic activity in Ankara has intensified amid escalating regional crises, as Türkiye steps up engagement with regional and international partners on a range of unresolved issues, including efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran and ongoing political and security developments in neighboring Syria.