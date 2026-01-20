Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack in Ankara on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

No official statement was released following the meeting. However, the talks were expected to focus on regional developments, the latest situation in Syria, and the recently signed agreement between Damascus and the YPG terrorist group.

Discussions were also likely to cover developments in Gaza and broader Middle East security issues.

The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic engagement over Syria’s political future and regional stability.

Earlier on Sunday, President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced a comprehensive Cease-fire and Full Integration Agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

As part of the deal, the Syrian government will assume control of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region. These sites are to be secured by Syrian forces to ensure that revenues are returned to the state, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Under the deal, all YPG military and security personnel will be integrated "individually" into the structures of Syria's Defense and Interior Ministries following mandatory security vetting.

Ankara has campaigned for the removal of terrorist groups from its southern border for a long time.