Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan inaugurated a new Turkish Consulate General in northwestern Algeria on Sunday.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan held an official ceremony to mark the opening of Türkiye's Consulate General in the coastal city of Oran.

The Mediterranean city boasts a Turkish old town and an Ottoman-era palace.

Fidan has been in Algeria to attend the Third Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group. He will also be received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Turkish top diplomat will review preparations for the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, which will be held during Tebboune's visit to Türkiye.

He will discuss the agreements the two countries plan to sign to strengthen the contractual infrastructure and emphasize that opportunities in economic cooperation should be utilized efficiently to reach the $10 billion target in total trade volume with Algeria.

Fidan is also expected to emphasize the importance of enhancing existing energy cooperation with Algeria, as well as discuss potential defense projects and partnerships on a mutually beneficial basis.

He will exchange views with interlocutors on regional and global issues, particularly in the Sahel, Libya, Syria and Gaza.

In recent years, Türkiye has established a record high number of diplomatic representations in Africa. Ankara highlights it is expanding relations with North African countries and the wider continent with a “cooperative, not exploitative" approach.

Türkiye and Algeria share a common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties. Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past few years and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

Algeria is one of Türkiye's most important trade partners in Africa and holds a significant place in diversifying Türkiye's energy import sources.

While approximately 1,400 Turkish companies, including 60 contracting companies, are registered in Algeria, direct Turkish investments in the country have reached $6 billion, and the total trade volume in 2024 reached $6.42 billion.