Türkiye and Egypt will continue to deepen bilateral ties based on mutual trust and shared interests as the two regional powers seek to contribute to peace and stability, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday following a visit to Egypt.

Fidan said in a statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, that the visit provided an important opportunity to discuss what he described as the “excellent level” of bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Cairo, as well as regional developments.

“Strengthening cooperation between our countries serves not only the common interests of our peoples but also the establishment of peace, stability and prosperity in our region.”

The minister noted that Türkiye and Egypt were two major states acting with an awareness of the responsibilities placed on them by their history and geography.

During the visit, Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, co-chaired the second meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group.

Fidan also held talks with Egyptian General Intelligence Service chief Hassan Rashad and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy.

The two sides signed agreements aimed at increasing bilateral trade, diversifying economic relations and strengthening connectivity between the countries, he said.

It was also added that Ankara and Cairo would continue working “shoulder to shoulder” in line with the vision of their presidents to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Egypt is one of Türkiye’s leading trade and export partners in Africa. Bilateral trade reached about $8 billion in 2025, with the two countries aiming to increase the figure to $15 billion, a target set by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and el-Sissi.

Turkish investments in Egypt have exceeded $4 billion, underscoring the growing economic ties between the two countries. Turkish-owned companies currently contribute to the employment of about 100,000 Egyptians.