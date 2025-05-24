Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow during an official visit on May 26-27, foreign ministry sources said Saturday.

During the visit, Fidan will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin and will hold a meeting with Lavrov.

He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with other senior Russian officials, including Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky -- who led the Russian delegation at the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul on May 16 -- as well as Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

In his meetings, Fidan is expected to discuss in detail issues related to bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia.

Two key regional actors will review the current status of cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and tourism, and evaluate potential future steps.

Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as express satisfaction with recent critical developments that indicate progress in that direction.

He is also expected to reaffirm Türkiye's readiness to continue playing a facilitating role in the negotiations between the parties, as it did in 2022 and also on May 16.

Sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues, including Syria, Gaza, and the South Caucasus.

Recent high-level contacts

Fidan last visited Russia on June 10-11, 2024, to attend the BRICS+ meeting.

He also accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the BRICS Summit held on Oct. 24 last year.

Fidan's most recent meeting with Lavrov took place on April 12 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

Earlier, the two foreign ministers held talks during Lavrov's Türkiye visit on Feb. 23.

Fidan and Lavrov also held a bilateral meeting on Feb. 20 during the G20 foreign ministers meeting in South Africa's Johannesburg.

On Oct. 18 last year, the Russian foreign minister participated in the 3rd Meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform hosted by Fidan in Istanbul.