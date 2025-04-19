Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is headed to Algeria on Sunday for a two-day working visit, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Fidan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf will chair the third meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group, the ministry said.

Fidan is also expected to be received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and later formally inaugurate Türkiye’s consulate general in Oran.

The Turkish top diplomat will review preparations for the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting that will be held when Tebboune visits Türkiye.

He will address the negotiation processes of the agreements planned to be signed to strengthen the contractual infrastructure between the two countries and emphasize that opportunities in economic cooperation should be used efficiently in order to reach the $10 billion target in total trade volume with Algeria.

Fidan is also expected to underline the importance of developing the existing energy cooperation with Algeria, as well as discuss potential defense projects and partnerships on a mutually beneficial basis.

He will exchange views with interlocutors on regional and global issues, particularly in the Sahel, Libya, Syria and Gaza.

Fidan and Attaf last met on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Johannesburg on Feb. 21, 2025. Attaf attended the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum held on April 11-13.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visits to Algeria on Feb. 26-28, 2018, and Jan. 26-27, 2020, gave new momentum to bilateral relations. During Erdoğan’s visit in 2020, the two countries decided to establish a High Level Cooperation Council.

Algeria is one of Türkiye's most important trade partners in Africa and has an important place in terms of diversifying the sources of Türkiye's energy imports.

While approximately 1,400 Turkish companies, 60 of which are contracting companies, are registered in Algeria, direct Turkish investments in the country reached $6 billion and the total trade volume in 2024 reached $6.42 billion.