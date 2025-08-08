Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to travel to Egypt on Saturday for a series of talks with senior officials on Israel’s plans to take control of Gaza City and the humanitarian situation there, a Foreign Ministry source said on Friday.

Israel's political-security Cabinet approved a plan early on Friday to take control of Gaza City, as it expands its military operations despite growing domestic and international criticism over the devastating, almost two-year-old war.

NATO member Türkiye, which has said Israel's assault on Gaza amounts to a genocide and halted all trade with it, condemned the plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "fundamentalist government," and urged world powers and the United Nations Security Council to act to prevent its implementation.

During his visit to Cairo, Fidan will meet Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and other officials to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, including the Gaza cease-fire negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, as well as Israel's takeover plan, the source said.

Fidan will "evaluate joint efforts to end the genocide in Gaza and allow the unhindered access of humanitarian aid into Gaza, emphasize that the occupying Israel's actions targeting a two-state solution and its latest steps toward the annexation of Gaza are the biggest obstacle to regional peace and stability," the source said.

Ankara has praised Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. for their mediation efforts between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, whose attack in 2023 prompted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, killing over 60,000 people, mostly women and children. It has rejected any Gaza takeover plans or attempts to displace Palestinians.

Fidan will also discuss developments in Africa, including in Libya, Sudan and Somalia, the person added.