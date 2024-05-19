Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is in Pakistan on Sunday for a two-day visit upon the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

"During the meetings, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments will be discussed," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye and Pakistan are like-minded about the war in the Gaza Strip, a topic that Fidan and Dar are expected to delve into in detail. The pair will likely discuss joint steps that can be taken to address the conflict, as well as the issue of the Muslim world acting together and displaying a determined stance.

Ankara has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and a virulent critic of Israel since the start of its war on Gaza, which has killed over 35,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in retaliation to Hamas’ cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7. It has accused Israel of carrying out war crimes and genocide in Gaza and its Western allies of “being complicit” in them.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan describes Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union, as freedom fighters. He has also repeatedly urged Muslim nations and the international community to take urgent action to stop Israel and hold it to account.

Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained close relations based on friendship and brotherhood since Pakistan's independence in 1947.

The relations between the two countries have been institutionalized with the establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, which was later upgraded to the level of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), the Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The pair also enjoy intense military ties and defense industry cooperation, as well as an annual trade volume of around $1 billion, which the sides expect to up to $5 billion in the coming period.

Fidan and Dar are also expected to emphasize the importance Pakistan attaches to resolving the troubles of Turkish firms on its soil while discussing preparations for the next HLSCC meeting.