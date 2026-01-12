Foreign Ministry sources said on Monday that Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Greek counterpart Giorgos Gerapetritis. The two ministers “discussed bilateral ties and regional developments,” the sources said.

Türkiye and Greece are expected to intensify diplomatic contacts this year as part of preparations for a High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) meeting.

Recently, it was announced by the Greek media that Ankara and Athens plan to hold a series of talks in Athens in January, with meetings aimed at strengthening dialogue between the two NATO allies. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as part of the planned engagements.

According to Greek media, a political dialogue meeting is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 20, followed by talks under the so-called Positive Agenda framework on Jan. 21. The two-day meetings are expected to address disputes in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, regional developments and steps to improve bilateral relations.

CNN Greece reported that senior diplomatic sources confirmed the High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) would convene in Ankara in the first quarter of 2026. Preparations have also begun in Athens for a potential meeting between Erdoğan and Mitsotakis, with sources describing the planned discussions as comprehensive.

Established in 2010 following a Turkish initiative, the High-Level Cooperation Council provides an institutional framework for Türkiye and Greece to address bilateral issues and advance cooperation at the highest political level.

According to the reports, Greek authorities have expressed satisfaction with what they describe as progress in bilateral relations over the past two years, citing increased trade volume, reduced migration pressure and a significant decrease in military tensions. Officials also noted that regular, structured talks have helped prevent crises.

However, core disputes regarding the delimitation of maritime boundaries, exclusive economic zones and continental shelf claims remain unresolved. Senior Greek diplomatic sources described these issues as the most significant matters yet to be comprehensively addressed at the negotiating table.

Despite recent tensions, Greek media said Athens maintains a generally positive outlook on relations with Türkiye.

Athens has reiterated its opposition to Türkiye’s regional claims and maintained that the maritime agreement between Türkiye and Libya violates international law, a position Greek officials said would not change.

While Greek authorities have stated they remain open to dialogue, the absence of any shift in Athens’ stance on Türkiye’s regional rights suggests that bilateral relations may continue within a cautious and fragile framework.