Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan came together with ambassadors of nations that are members of the Arab League.

The meeting was announced on the X social media platform by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The meeting highlights Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic engagements with the Arab League, fostering dialogue and cooperation between Türkiye and the member states of the regional organization.

Earlier this week, Fidan met Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. Jamal Rushdi, the official spokesperson for the secretary-general, stated that the meeting witnessed an in-depth discussion on the regional situation in light of the severe risks involved in the current Israeli escalation, a statement on the Arab League's website said. They also discussed ways to enhance relations between the Arab League and Türkiye in the political, economic and other fields, the spokesperson said.

Rushdi stated that Fidan and Aboul Gheit discussed the Palestinian issue in light of the continued Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. The secretary-general stressed the need for the international community to protect the Palestinian people, especially the residents of the Gaza Strip, who are being subjected to an ongoing massacre by the Israeli forces, stressing the need to achieve an immediate cease-fire, urgently allow aid in, and launch a reliable path leading to the implementation of the two-state solution. The secretary-general of the league warned against the countries of the region being drawn into a spiral of escalation, and he was keen to express his appreciation for the moral and decisive Turkish position in supporting the Palestinian cause in international forums. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya and Sudan.

Türkiye is part of a Contact Group created by the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which pursue diplomatic efforts to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict.