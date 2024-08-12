Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday separately met his Ethiopian and Somali counterparts as two African countries seek to iron out their differences in Ankara-mediated talks. Fidan first met Ethiopia's Taye Atske Selassie before a meeting with Somalia's Moallim Fiqi. No further details were provided by the officials regarding the meetings.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.

An initial round of direct talks between the foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia had taken place also in Ankara in early July.

The talks aim to find a way to give Ethiopia access to international waters through Somalia without upsetting its territorial sovereignty. Since Eritrea's secession in 1991, Ethiopia has been the most populous country in the world without direct access to the sea. Ethiopia made an accord in January with Somaliland that unilaterally broke away from Somalia. Ethiopia gained access to the sea but recognized the territory's independence, setting off a new crisis with its neighbor. The two countries, which have fought two wars in the past century, agreed in March to resolve their quarrel.