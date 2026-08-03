The U.S.-Iran war and its repercussions in the wider region were the main topic of a phone call between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Monday.

No further details regarding the phone call were provided, according to the diplomatic sources.

On Saturday, Kuwait said its army destroyed Iranian drones after attacks targeted a government facility, as well as civilian vehicles, on Bubiyan Island, causing material damage but no casualties. Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al Atwan said the armed forces had detected "hostile drones” in Kuwaiti airspace since early Saturday and "destroyed them.”

He said the "Iranian aggression” targeted several vital installations, including a government facility in northern Kuwait and vehicles belonging to a civilian company on the island. Falling debris caused material damage, but no injuries were reported, Al Atwan added.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran and Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Monday that "no date or venue” has yet been finalized for the resumption of long-stalled direct talks between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending their monthslong war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that new negotiations with Tehran would begin Monday afternoon after he decided to delay strikes on Iran, while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that Tehran was not engaged in negotiations with Washington.