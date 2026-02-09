Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Monday with Nickolay Mladenov, the director-general of the U.S.-proposed "Board of Peace," in the capital Ankara, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Fidan received Mladenov for talks that focused on the situation in Gaza and broader regional developments.

No further details were immediately released on the content of the discussions.

Recently, Fidan joined representatives of countries signing the "Board of Peace" charter unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland.

He wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the "Board of Peace," of which Türkiye is also a founding member, offers a "historic opportunity" to alleviate the longstanding suffering of the people of Gaza, meet their humanitarian needs, and establish "a lasting and inclusive peace in the region."

He stressed that Ankara's present position is to do whatever is possible to contribute to the ongoing peace process in Gaza, whether in humanitarian, military, or political form.

Fidan said Türkiye has made it clear it would not resume trade with Israel while the war continues and humanitarian aid is prevented from entering Gaza, underscoring Ankara’s firm stance on the issue.

In January, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a cease-fire agreement, which halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and adopted by the U.N. Security Council under Resolution 2803 last November.