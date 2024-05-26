Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Belgium on Sunday to hold talks with counterparts and attend a meeting of ministers on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Fidan spearheads Türkiye’s efforts to end the conflict by recognizing a Palestinian state and a two-state solution. Ankara has launched a diplomatic blitz since Oct. 7 to put an end to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza amid Israel’s attacks on innocent civilians. Fidan’s trip to Brussels came at the heels of expanding recognition of Palestine by the international community. Within one month, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the Bahamas announced recognition of the Palestinian state before Ireland, Norway and Ireland declared upcoming recognition steps.

Brussels hosted a ministerial meeting on Sunday, co-organized by Norway and Saudi Arabia, to discuss a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict. It is a follow-up to a similar meeting held in Riyadh on April 29.

Fidan was also scheduled to meet representatives of countries delivering aid to Palestine with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa. The meeting focuses on the priorities of the Mustafa government, maintaining an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza, rebuilding the devastated Palestinian enclave and economic and financial stability. Mustafa was set to present these issues at the meeting of “international partners” for the future of Palestine.

Türkiye is a major donor to Palestinians suffering from Israeli blockades and attacks. It is also a prominent champion of the Palestinian cause and unity between Palestinians, namely Hamas ruling the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority dominated by the al-Fatah movement. Türkiye is among the few countries that recognize Hamas as a resistance movement.

NATO member Türkiye has been very critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza that have killed over 35,000 people, mostly women and children, and backed steps to try its leadership at the World Court for genocide. It has repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire, sent thousands of tons of aid and urged the West to exert pressure on Israel to allow increased aid flows to reach Gazans.