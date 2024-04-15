Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, diplomatic sources said on Monday.

Fidan and Guterres spoke about recent developments in the region and the situation in Gaza, as well as Cyprus question and maritime security in the Black Sea, sources added.

Türkiye’s top diplomat engaged in phone diplomacy with counterparts after Iran’s unprecedented retaliatory attacks targeting Israel. Ankara has expressed concern over the escalation of the crisis in the region following the attacks.