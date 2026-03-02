The Turkish foreign minister continued his phone diplomacy on Monday, with phone calls with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadejda Neynsky and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Foreign Ministry sources said Hakan Fidan and ministers discussed the latest developments in the region and efforts to end the conflict, as well as repercussions of the conflict between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran that spread across a wide area from Lebanon to the Gulf countries, in a spate of two days.

Ankara hopes that the outburst of reciprocal attacks will cease and repeatedly calls for reviving diplomacy to resolve outstanding disputes between all involved parties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also held a series of phone calls with U.S., Gulf and European leaders following attacks launched by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, as well as Iran's subsequent retaliation.

Erdoğan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing the latest situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and ongoing developments. In a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Erdoğan extended his well-wishes following attacks on Qatar, and also received information on the situation in Qatar.

The Turkish president also expressed his condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over attacks targeting their countries, discussing the regional situation during the talks. In his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdoğan warned that, unless the necessary intervention is made, the conflict could have serious regional and global security consequences. He stressed that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have exerted serious efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance remains the most rational course. Erdoğan also spoke with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, expressing his sorrow and conveying well wishes over attacks on Kuwait.

During his call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Erdoğan discussed the attacks on Iran and the subsequent conflict, reiterating that Ankara calls on all parties to return to diplomacy and negotiations and stands ready to support peace efforts. He underlined the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and the EU during the process.