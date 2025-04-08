Türkiye and Iraq have come a long way to agree upon the security risk posed by the PKK terrorist group to the two neighbors, and Ankara now expects Baghdad to take further steps, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"At the point we have reached in the fight against terrorism alongside Iraq, our expectation is that it wages a fight against the PKK in the same way Iraq fought Daesh,” Fidan told Iraq's UTV television in an interview broadcast on Monday.

The minister said relations between Türkiye and Iraq have an indispensable dimension and importance due to their intertwined history, geography, culture and beliefs, adding: "Our relations with our neighbors Syria, Iraq and Iran are fundamental relations. Something that happens there affects us. Something that happens to us affects them. So we always hope the situation in Iraq is exceptionally good and that all problems such as economic, political and security issues are resolved."

He stated that Türkiye has been trying to stand by Iraq, especially within the perspective put forward by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the last 20 years, adding: "Because Iraq has gone through really difficult times in the last 20 years. There has been occupation, civil war and the fight against terrorism. There are various ongoing struggles. This keeps Iraq in a situation where it doesn’t reach the capacity it should use. So Türkiye asks ourselves, what can we do to help Iraq solve its problems, how can we help, how can Iraq's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, internal peace and development continue? We have policies for this."

Detailing how 27 agreements were signed during Erdoğan's visit to Iraq last year, Fidan noted that they support the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani to develop services such as infrastructure in his country.

Following those agreements, dozens of meetings were held at various levels on water, energy, security, trade and the landmark Development Road project, Fidan said, pointing to the work of Al Sudani and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

He said they continue to work on many issues such as energy, agriculture, irrigation and transportation in a way that will benefit both countries. Fidan said that they would like to see an Iraq that has achieved internal peace, is free from international and environmental problems and utilizes its own energy resources with its own independent will, pointing out that Iraq is a rich country with many resources and can contribute to itself and the region.

Fidan said many potential projects could be realized in Iraq, including energy projects that have not been seen so far.

Emphasizing that the Development Road project is an important and visionary project, Fidan said: "It is really admirable that for the first time in many years, Iraq has come to the agenda with a project related to development and prosperity that covers the whole region, not a security problem. Our president also supports this very much. This is exactly what Türkiye wants to see, that (Iraq) is being made an issue of prosperity, not conflict and division."

Fidan said energy and the construction of pipelines will be in the cards with the Development Road project, adding: "Right now, as you know, we can only transport the oil and gas deposits in northern Iraq to world markets. The ones in the south do not go to Europe via Türkiye. The ones in the south go to other places by ship. In fact, if the oil deposits in the south can be connected to Europe via pipelines through Türkiye, a very large market will open up for Iraq."

Saying that there are underutilized and underinvested gas deposits in some regions of Iraq, including the Kurdish region, Fidan said: "Gas as a clean energy resource is very fashionable right now. It is actually necessary to invest in this. As long as the current stability prevails in Iraq, I think international investors will come and invest here."

On Türkiye's readiness to invest in the energy resources in Iraq and become a market for the resources there, Fidan said Türkiye has to buy about 90% of its oil and natural gas from abroad and that it is ready to buy the energy coming from Iraq.

Stating that Iraq can send energy, oil and natural gas to international markets through Turkish territory, Fidan said: "You know there is an existing pipeline. This pipeline is currently not working. There is an agreement between Irbil and Baghdad that needs to be finalized. The Mosul-Ceyhan pipeline, as you know, is currently not working. It hasn’t been working for about 18 months. The pipeline actually brings a great loss of financial income to Iraq. I hope they will solve this."

Asked about the possibility of Syria joining the Development Road project, he said: "I think it is possible. It would be good. I think Syria can be a part of this project with certain formulas."

Underlining that the PKK is a terrorist group that threatens Türkiye and has occupied land in Iraq, especially Sinjar, Fidan said: "Now, of course, it is important for the Iraqi government to develop certain measures against the PKK, both for its own security and for regional security.” The PKK often hides out in Iraq to plot terrorist attacks on Türkiye. Stressing that it is in no one’s interest for Iraq to be a place that turns into a proxy war between sects, Fidan said that this should be overcome with maturity and Iraq should be stabilized.

"Iraq belongs to all Iraqis, whether Shiite, Sunni, Turkmen, Kurdish or Yazidi, and we support this policy of Mr. Sudani. But of course, some conflicts and disagreements that have emerged in recent years still nurture some feelings. We hope that our intention as Türkiye is to see Iraq both develop itself and overcome its own problems with a constructive policy," Fidan said.

Asked if the cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq in the fight against terrorism should be further developed, Fidan said that the cooperation mechanism between the two countries has developed in recent years based on security and that Türkiye has opened its market and defense industry capabilities in the field to Iraq.

Fidan said this strategic decision was made by Erdoğan, who instructed the Turkish defense industry, the National Defense Ministry and other security-related institutions to assist Iraq, and added: "At the point we have reached now, first of all, there was a step taken (by Iraq) to legally define the PKK as a threat. We welcome this. We hope that the Iraqi government, I believe that Iraqi patriots will fight the PKK, which occupies Iraqi territory, both in the Kurdish region and in the Arab region. We hope that this terrorist group, which associates with many international groups that are not clear on where it takes orders from, will be cleared from Iraqi territory, just as it cleaned out Daesh, the sons of Iraq will also clear out the PKK."

On the danger of not eliminating the PKK from Iraq, he said: "Unfortunately, some people think like this: 'This terrorist group was established against Türkiye, let us let it fight.' This is a wrong idea. As I said, there is nothing for us, the damage is done to Iraq. There are arms smuggling, heroin smuggling, they tied up customs with bribes. They are forcibly recruiting people and are an uncontrolled armed group. Iraq is an independent, national sovereign state. It has a national military element, power, police, intelligence, but there is also an armed PKK outside of all these, in contact with Iraqi elements and not receiving instructions from Iraq."

On whether he has any doubts that PKK terrorists will lay down their arms after the call made from the convicted PKK leader in Imrali prison, Fidan said: "We hope, wish and want that this call to be heeded and the group to convene a congress just like its leader demanded, and decide to dissolve itself and lay down its arms. If it does so, the Kurds in Iraq, Türkiye, Syria and the peoples of the region will benefit greatly. A terrorist element will have transformed itself into another structure. Now the organization needs to understand this: Iraq, Syria and Türkiye – we are ready to accept all unarmed stances, but when there is an armed terrorist threat, no one can allow it. My belief and wish is that hopefully this will be done. But if not, whatever has been done so far will be done from now on, but I expect a development soon, frankly."

Türkiye, which maintains dozens of bases in northern Iraq, has mounted several cross-border operations against the PKK in the region since 2019. Yet, these operations were criticized by Baghdad for “violating its sovereignty.” The difference of opinion led the two countries to explore new ways for cooperation to overcome the joint threat. Ankara has asked Iraq for more cooperation in combating the PKK, and Baghdad has banned the group from operating in the country, ordered all state institutions to refer to the PKK as a "banned group" in official correspondence and set up two military bases in the Zakho region after Erdoğan’s visit. More recently, on Feb. 24, Iraqi Border Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Muhammed Abdulwehab Saidi visited Ankara upon Türkiye’s official invitation. During the visit, Turkish Land Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and other security officials met to discuss border security and swap intelligence. Speaking to the media on the same day, Iraqi Border Guard spokesperson Maj. Gen. Haider Karkhi said the meeting was an important step in ensuring border security between the two countries, strengthening information exchange and increasing mutual coordination.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by the European Union, the United States and Türkiye. The group is responsible for more than 40,000 deaths in Türkiye, including women and children, over a four-decade terror campaign.

The fight against the terrorist group was fought mainly in rural areas of southeastern Türkiye but is now more focused on the Qandil Mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers southeast of the Turkish border in Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) capital of Irbil.

The PKK also still occupies northern Iraqi cities Sinjar and Makhmour, and has a foothold in Sulaymaniyah, all of which Ankara strongly opposes. The end of the PKK, however, might be close. In late February, the PKK’s imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan, in a historic breakthrough, called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve itself. Öcalan said earlier that "all groups must lay down their arms and the PKK must dissolve itself" in a declaration drawn up in his cell on Imrali prison island, where he has been held in solitary confinement since 1999.

Asked about Türkiye's relations with the Shiite formation in Iraq, he cited how, during a visit to Iraq around a decade ago, President Erdoğan said, "I am neither Shiite nor Sunni, I am a Muslim." Calling Erdoğan's stance "historic,” Fidan said that the Shiite-Sunni political division in Iraq should be eliminated.

Stating that it is unacceptable for some groups to target Türkiye "because of Türkiye's Sunni identity” and to put the country in a different classification, as well as to develop policies and alliances accordingly, Fidan said: "Both our official stance and our mobility in the field, we are ready to develop relations with all political parties and sons of Iraq in the same way. We have repeatedly expressed this. There is nothing against our demand to develop relations. I mean, it doesn't matter whether they are Turkmen, Arabs, Sunnis, Kurds, Shiites, but there may be some groups that have problems in their intention to develop relations with us. We will hopefully overcome this with mutual trust."

"Now we have good relations with Irbil. Really, (KRG President) Mr. Barzani is trying to bring constructive solutions to the problems in the region and Iraq as much as he can. We have experienced this with him many times; we see that he is currently making serious efforts, whether in the fight against terrorism or energy issues. The whole region knows how constructive and contributing Mr. Nechirvan Barzani is. In other words, he is someone who is really looking for how to solve the problems of the region in a constructive way in all issues. Mr. Masrour Barzani, as prime minister of the region, is struggling with how to solve the infrastructure and superstructure problems in the Kurdish region. In other words, everyone is busy serving their people. Now, when we see this, we are happy. A place where no one is hostile to each other, where everyone wants to serve, where there is mutual interest is the place we want. For Sulaymaniyah, you know we’re not saying the same thing. We hope that our PUK (political party) friends in Sulaymaniyah, like in Irbil, will purify themselves from the terrorist group and move to a ground where they are only occupied with the well-being of their own people," Fidan said.

Turkmens in Iraq

Pointing out that after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire, there were Turkish minorities in all countries bordering Türkiye, Fidan said that these communities were never involved in separatist movements but in fact played a constructive role. Fidan said: "Thus, we think it is essential that Turkmens are given all the rights they deserve as respected sons of Iraq. Just like the rights given to all peoples."

He said that the demographic exile of Turkmens due to historical reasons and their weakening due to political concerns in the places where they are located is "a structure that targets Türkiye, not Turkmens.”

He added: "But we always say: 'Look, the steps you will take by trying to win over a relatively small community there with such small games will not lead you to victory; on the contrary, you will attract the anger of Türkiye more. Instead, you can use the existing Turkmen population to strengthen ties with Türkiye."

Stressing that Turkmens have never been a source of separatism, terrorism or crime in Iraq, Fidan said it is unacceptable for some groups to treat Turkmens differently and that they have conveyed their concerns to the necessary authorities and discussed them intensively.

Syria-Iraq relations

Fidan said Jordan, Türkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt came together and decided on their expectations from the new administration in Syria and conveyed them: "You will not pose a threat to your neighbors; there will be no association with terrorist groups; on the contrary, they will be fought. Minorities will be treated with respect, and sensitivity will be shown to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the country. Mr. (Syrian interim President Ahmed) al-Sharaa agreed to this without hesitation, and what we have seen so far and what we have evidence of is that these promises have been kept."

Pointing out that there are some problems between Iraq and the new administration in Syria stemming from recent history, Fidan said that al-Sharaa and Al Sudani should show maturity, leave these problems behind and examine how a more integrated future can be put forward for their countries.

Underlining the importance of the steps being taken in the region for the fight against Daesh, economic cooperation and border security, Fidan said the countries in the region should resolve their disputes in good faith without threatening each other. "I see that al-Sharaa does not pose any threat and has no intention of doing so. Likewise, the groups in Iraq should stop seeing Syria as a threat," Fidan said.

Asked about the Iraqi government's concerns about the border and security issues and how Türkiye can help overcome these, Fidan said they will create a platform in the region for border security and the fight against terrorism, and that on this platform the parties will ask each other to take measures against groups they see as threats.

Fidan said no smuggler, terrorist group or criminal group is stronger in the region than the combined power of the governments of Türkiye, Syria and Iraq, and that there is no group that cannot be crushed when they come together with goodwill.

On recent incidents in the coastal region, Fidan said: "Unfortunately, there is some sectarian tension there, among the people. Because in recent history, there is Sunni-Alawite tension, tension that emerged due to the wrong policies of (deposed leader) Bashar Assad. But thank God, the administration that came to power in Damascus after Dec. 8 was very knowledgeable about this issue and did not allow any provocations. But we saw that the remnants of the old regime when they couldn’t see a ground for provocation from the state organs, Mr. al-Sharaa and his friends, to turn this tension between the people into a conflict, themselves came up with it. Now, when this provocation fuse was lit, there was social tension and some undesirable incidents, and of course, we condemn the civilian massacres. Whether Sunni or Nusayris, these are not acceptable things." Nusayris, also referred to as Arab Alawites, count Assad and senior figures of his deposed regime among its members.

Fidan stressed the importance of Damascus not taking sides in these incidents, trying to calm the situation, and establishing a commission to identify possible culprits and said: "I repeat, it is normal for the Nusayris to have concerns among themselves that 'this time the times have changed, the Sunni majority will put pressure on us' due to the crushing pressure on the Sunni majority during the Assad era. It is precisely for this reason that all kinds of discrimination, violence and ill-treatment against Nusayris must be prevented. I have seen great awareness in Mr. al-Sharaa and his friends of this." Fidan said sectarian or ethnic conflicts are being stirred up to destabilize Syria, and that such games should not be allowed in the region, adding that they have obtained intelligence reports on which countries have a role in these incidents and are examining them.

Growing Israeli threat

On Israel’s recently growing incursions into Syria, Fidan said Israel is pursuing a policy of provocation there in a policy that endangers even itself.

Fidan added that al-Sharaa's policy of not posing a threat to any of the countries in the region also includes Israel and said: "I think if Israel sees a security problem for itself, it should state the parameters of this in a way that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state. Otherwise (it says), 'I read intentions, not now but maybe 15 years from now these will be a threat to me. Then I will go and occupy those places and do the same from here.' Then someone else will come and do this to you. So I think it is necessary to handle this professionally. Israel needs to act more responsibly here. The occupation policy is a policy that is completely against Israel's security. It is a policy that will backfire. It is a policy that has the structure of destabilizing Syria even more."

When the interviewer said Arab countries do not play a role in the Israel-Syria issue and their criticisms are weak, Fidan said: "I see that our Arab brothers are making serious criticisms and objections here. Frankly, I also appreciate their sensitivity on this issue. Especially Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt are showing very serious reactions to this issue."

Stressing that Israel did not heed criticisms over Gaza, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank and continued its expansionist policy in the region "with unlimited support behind it,” Fidan said that they want to see a structure where no one's security, including Israel, is threatened, no country's territorial integrity violated, and the Palestinians are given their state.

Fidan said this vision was shared by all countries except Israel, as well as the Arab and Muslim regions, adding that this reality could have other consequences in the region.

Asked if Israel will see the deal of the PKK/YPG – the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot the YPG – with Damascus to lay down its arms and dissolve itself within a year as a danger and try to break it, Fidan said perhaps it would.

Stating that one group in Israel wants to make Israel safer by developing relations with the region based on respect, love and mutual relations while the other wants to make it safer by keeping the countries in the region weak and in internal turmoil, Fidan emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu belongs to the second group. He added: "Precisely because of this perspective, I think that an approach that supports separatist groups in Syria, that is, let's say the PKK's continued occupation in Syria or other internal conflicts, is not a healthy approach. This brings along other unforeseen problems. Not only for the region but also for Israel. I think they should be much more careful when formulating these policies."