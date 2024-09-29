Türkiye's top diplomat says that the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the latest in Israel's expanding military actions, pointed to Tel Aviv's desire to expand the ongoing conflict with Palestinians to the wider region. He also lamented U.S. support for Israel.

"There is a desire within Israel, including (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, to escalate the conflict across the region," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an exclusive interview with Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT Haber in New York, where he held talks for a solution to Palestine-Israel conflict.

He emphasized, "If Israel is not stopped in Gaza and Palestine, it will spread its war to surrounding regions," noting that, "After reaching its military targets in Gaza, Israel is now moving to the front in Lebanon."

Fidan reiterated that, around a year ago, he had warned about the expansion of the conflict and lamented that it had happened anyway. "This was not a surprise for many actors. Where will they carry this operation next year? Where will it use this momentum to eliminate targets it chose? We will see. But it is clear that the Netanyahu administration seriously wants to continue, to spread the war," he said.

"Israel achieved its goals in Gaza and they now target Lebanon. Where will they go after Lebanon? Who will their target be? We have some projections about it, but it is better left unsaid for now," Fidan said.

Hezbollah and Israel have continued cross-border warfare since the Gaza war last October, but Tel Aviv recently escalated its offensive in Lebanon, killing hundreds, displacing thousands and also assassinating the group’s leader Nasrallah. The conflict could escalate further, as there are fears of an Israeli military ground invasion.

The minister said there was a frightening silence in the United States and international community for a long time on the matter.

"Nasrallah was an important figure for Lebanon, for the region. I think it will be difficult to replace him. It is a great loss both for Hezbollah and Iran," Fidan said, adding that he last talked to Nasrallah 10 days after the Palestine-Israel conflict began, in Lebanon and under difficult circumstances.

Fidan characterized the ongoing situation in Gaza, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, as a "tragedy," but said if there is greater tragedy than this, it is hypocrisy and inefficiency of the international system.

Fidan said the conflict had showed us that international institutions, including the U.N., are not functioning, highlighting an urgent need for reform. He said "the despair in the U.N. and the silence of the international community on this issue have become a frightening situation."

The top Turkish diplomat also underscored the importance of establishing an independent Palestine, saying the Gaza Contact Group, formed at a joint summit of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia last November, continues to consider the matter. The group was established at Türkiye’s suggestion following Israeli attacks on Gaza, and the foreign minister stressed that the group's work has brought global attention to the two-state solution and the need for a Palestinian state, despite efforts by Netanyahu to erase the issue from the global agenda.

He also said that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has been proactive in advocating for peace and that more than 150 countries have already supported full recognition of the state of Palestine.

"Türkiye is not confined to either Western or Eastern axis," Fidan said, arguing that Ankara will continue to move forward with a constructive, peace-oriented approach in the region.

U.S. role in conflict

He criticized the extent of the U.S. support for Israel, describing it as troubling that "all of the U.S.' power is at Israel's disposal." Fidan noted that "America's political, financial and military support continues," referencing U.S. President Joe Biden's recent statements about the attacks in Lebanon and Israel's right to self-defense.

"The entire power of the American government has transformed into a structure that serves Israel’s interests,” Fidan said.

He also emphasized the deep-rooted influence of Zionism in American politics, stating: "The fact that the entire power of the American government has become a structure serving Israel’s interests is no longer a matter of concern here. It has become an accepted reality of life. This, of course, deeply disturbs reasonable Americans. In fact, certain statesmen and politicians cannot even express their objections within the system. They are in such a state of helplessness. As I said, I foresee that this spiral of helplessness will continue until the system hits a wall, unfortunately. The outlook is not good, especially not for them," he said.

“Gaza has served as a litmus test. Unfortunately, it has revealed that vital international systems, especially the United Nations, sometimes fail or collapse,” Fidan said, referencing a Palestine-related meeting at the U.N. Security Council under Slovenia's presidency, where he delivered remarks.

In his address to the Security Council, Fidan told members, “The genocide here continues because of your inaction.”

Fidan emphasized that the international system’s failure, particularly in Gaza, represents a larger tragedy – its hypocrisy and inability to act. He warned, “If we don't correct this systemic error, we will face many more crises like Gaza.”

Both Erdoğan and other Turkish politicians continue to call on the international community to act, Fidan said, noting that while many support this stance, some elites resist change to protect their interests.

Regarding Erdoğan’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly last week, Fidan said: “The feedback I received from ministers and other statesmen was that the speech had an incredible impact. Particularly, a year of genocide in Gaza and the resolution of the Palestinian issue were key topics, with about two-thirds of the speech dedicated to Palestine. It was a speech that drew the world's attention, and everyone I spoke to praised it.”

Türkiye has been a vocal critic of Israel since the start of the war and a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause, including holding talks with Palestinian, Israeli and Hamas officials.

President Erdoğan has called Israel a "terrorist state" and accused it of carrying out a genocide in Gaza. He has expressed full support for Hamas and rejected the Western stance of classifying it as a terrorist organization.

Türkiye has also dispatched tons of aid to Egypt for delivery to Gaza, either by military planes or vessels.