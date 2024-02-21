Türkiye's top diplomat is in Rio de Janeiro for the two-day G-20 foreign ministers meeting hosted by the term president in Brazil, Turkish diplomatic sources said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to address today's session, which will focus on the G-20's role in overcoming the ongoing international challenges and global governance reform.

During the sessions and bilateral meetings, Fidan will draw attention to the ongoing atrocities and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

He will also underline the necessity to reform the global governance platforms, particularly the U.N. Security Council and share Türkiye's views on how to make global governance more democratic and effective.

Fidan is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with selected foreign ministers on the sidelines of the meeting and participate in the 25th meeting of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) foreign ministers.

Türkiye has been a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause and continues diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the conflict. A group of its top jurists brought a case against the Israeli administration over the Gaza atrocities to the International Criminal Court (ICC) last November, while Turkish state institutions and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have been working to deliver humanitarian aid in coordination with Egypt.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, and the ensuing bombardment has killed at least 29,092 Palestinians and injured about 69,028. It has also displaced 85% of the territory's population, destroyed or damaged 60% of its infrastructure, and caused acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.