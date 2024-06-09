Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday met Ismail Haniyeh, political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, the Foreign Ministry said in a social media post.

The meeting took place in Qatari capital Doha where Fidan traveled to attend the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of the Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for high-level strategic dialogue talks.

The Fidan-Haniyeh meeting comes one day after Israel launched an all-out assault on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing dozens of Palestinians and injuring hundreds of others.

Haniyeh is a frequent visitor to Türkiye which champions Palestinian cause and stands among few countries recognizing his group as a resistance movement. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also pioneers efforts for reconciliation between Hamas and al-Fatah, which retains the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah. He hosted Haniyeh and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently for rare high-level talks on the matter.